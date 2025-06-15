Will Smith's new album receives mixed reviews

Will Smith has released a new single called Pretty Girls along with a music video, but fans are concerned about his rap abilities and some of the choices he made with the visuals of the clip.

The 56-year-old rapper is seen surrounded by four female backup dancers in the video.

This single is part of Smith's album Based on a True Story, which was released in March 2025 and received mixed reviews. Some critics stated that the songs have preachy platitudes and poorly executed production.

Rolling Stone staff writer Mankaprr Conteh explained that the album deals in "cringey, gospel-tinged, platitudinous rap that universalizes his lessons from the Slap and the (Jada) Pinkett-Smith Cinematic Universe".

The song drew a mixed reception online, with some fans commenting:"My ears bleeding again good god."

Another added, "somebody stop him, please!"

Third one chimed in, "need the ghost of Quincy Jones to slap him."

One comment reads, "Will Smith is an icon but objectively speaking this song is terrible."

Others questioned why Smith is singing about girls and suggested he fire his writers, calling the song "weak" and "whack".

Despite the criticism, Smith has spoken about his struggles and how he has dealt with fame and success. After hitting an all-time low at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony, Smith practiced meditation and yoga in India and ensured he had a full-time therapist on hand to consult with if he feels overwhelmed.

"It's such a rare gift to reach the end of the material world... When you reach the end of the material world, only God is left," Smith said in a conversation with Lecrae on the Deep End Podcast.

Smith will soon embark on his first-ever headlining tour, which kicks off in Hamburg. The tour is expected to showcase his music and charisma, but fans are still reacting to his latest music video and single.