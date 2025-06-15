Kevin Costner shares plan for retirement

Kevin Costner's plan for retirement

Kevin Costner isn’t thinking about stepping away from the spotlight anytime soon. At 70, the veteran actor tells PEOPLE that retirement isn’t part of his plan, not because he’s avoiding it, but because his imagination keeps pulling him toward new projects.

"I don't even think about retiring, because I'll just move to the next thing that captures my imagination," Costner shares, while discussing his ongoing collaboration with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

His creative drive remains the biggest influence in shaping his journey. “My imagination is what determines what I do, not a boss,” he says. “I think we're all different and we have different things happening for us.”

He also reflects on how fortunate he feels, while recognizing the individual nature of each person’s path. “I've felt really lucky in my life. I'd like to think that I worked for all of it, but not everybody can live by the same blueprint,” he adds.

Costner has been a big name in Hollywood since the early 1980s, debuting in Sizzle Beach, U.S.A. and going on to lead a career full of acclaimed films and performances. But despite the decades of experience behind him, he’s still looking ahead with curiosity and enthusiasm.

When asked about future goals, the actor admits he doesn’t follow a bucket list. "I don’t have those things,” he says.

“I have that list, [but] I don't refer to it that way. But certainly my eyes and my enthusiasms are wide open and very big."

For Costner, it’s all about continuing to explore what excites him and leaves a lasting impact. "I've so enjoyed life and imagining what I can do, what can I be about and what makes a difference," he explains. "Not only to me, but to other people. What just satisfies me?"

As he puts it, time is the only thing he's really racing against. “I go through that whole idea, and you realize it's about time. It's a rush to get to all of them.”