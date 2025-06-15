Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom spark breakup buzz after long silence

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who have been making headlines because of their unwavering relationship status, recently decided to walk on different directions after quietly struggling behind closed doors.





One source told *People* that things have been falling apart for a while now and it’s clear the relationship is on shaky ground.





They continued, "They’re pretty much done," and suggested reconciliation may not be likely.





Another insider shared that she’s all in on her return to music and wants to give her fans a show they’ll never forget.





Offstage, she’s been soaking up moments with her daughter and making the most of her time exploring between shows. They added she seems genuinely happy and in a good place right now.





Bloom, 48, is said to be in a different place in life, with the two growing apart in goals and routine.





Still, he supported Katy in April, attending her space flight with their daughter.