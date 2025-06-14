Victoria Beckham gets emotional about David's knighthood amid family drama

Victoria Beckham honours husband David on special occasion

Victoria Beckham shares her honest thoughts on husband David's knighthood following the announcement.

The former Spice Girl, who has been married to the football legend for over 25 years, took to her Instagram to express admiration over his recent accomplishment.

Posting an adorable photo on the occasion, she wrote in the caption, "You’ve always been my knight in shining armour, but now it’s official. Sir @davidbeckham!!!

"What an honour, I couldn’t be prouder of you. Your dedication to the things that matter most — your country, your work, your passion, and most of all, your family — has never wavered.

"The way you’ve touched so many lives over the years with kindness and humility speaks volumes about the man you are and continues to inspire us everyday. But above all else, I’m so, so proud to call you mine.I love you so much xxxx".

This comes on the heels of the King’s Birthday Honours List, which extended recognition to David for his tireless services to sport and charity.

In other news, reports have surfaced that the Beckham family's strained relations with Brooklyn and his wife Nicola have apparently reached a boiling point.