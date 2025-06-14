Dua Lipa planning big surprise for fans at upcoming concerts: 'Extra treat’

Dua Lipa is planning an extra treat for her fans to enjoy during her upcoming Wembley Stadium gigs.

The Levitating hitmaker is working to line up two chart topping songstresses to open her shows on June 20 and 21.

Reportedly the three time Grammy winning singer has tapped Brat and Escapism hitmaker Charli XCX and Raye, respectively, ahead of their upcoming Glastonbury renditions.

"These two Wembley shows are monumental for Dua and she wants to give her fans an extra treat," a source The Sun. "Her team has approached Raye to open Friday's show, while Charli is in talks to perform on Saturday."

"Dua, Raye and Charli are all super supportive of each other and it would be amazing to have these three British female powerhouses playing Wembley," the insider added while spilling the beans.

Opening for the New Rule singer’s shows will serve as the perfect warm-up for Raye and Charli, with Glastonbury just a week away, as they’ll be performing in front of nearly 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Notably, Dua, who recently confirmed her engagement to Masters of the Air star Callum Turner, was originally scheduled to play just one show at London’s Wembley Stadium on Friday, June 20, 2025, as part of her Radical Optimism tour.

However, due to overwhelming demand, the pop star has added a second night in the English capital.