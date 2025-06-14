Scott Porter's marriage shaken after wife's genetic diagnosis

Scott Porter’s world turned upside down when his wife Kelsey got heartbreaking news about her health.

They’d been building a life together since marrying in 2013, but everything shifted when Kelsey found out her mom had Huntington’s disease, a rare brain disorder that can be passed down.

Scott said it changed their relationship in ways they never saw coming, and it happened fast.

He told People: "That was definitely a moment of complete change, as far as the trajectory of my wife's and my relationship.

"It can really tear through families very quickly."

Huntington’s disease is genetic, so each child has a 50 percent chance of getting it. But Scott, who shares two kids with Kelsey, says testing is a personal choice everyone has to make for themselves.

He added: "People who find Huntington's disease is in their family have a choice to make: get tested or not get tested.

"Live your life not knowing or live your life knowing that you possibly have a neurodegenerative disease that could take your mind, your body, your balance, your moods, and turn them into something completely different than you are now.

"There is no right or wrong way to go about things."