Amal Clooney, Keira Knightley among Britain’s most influential women

Amal Clooney and Keira Knightly have earned their position as Britain’s most influential women on The Vogue 25 list.

Hollywood star Geroge Clooney’s wife Amal, who is a lawyer and human rights activist, has built her reputation as a defender, notably for representing victims of sexual violence in conflicted areas.

Speaking to the outlet, Amal opened up about one of the biggest challenges she faced in the pursuit of justice.

“Apathy. There will always be injustice, cruelty and abuses of power. But if the good people – those who don’t agree with what is happening – stay quiet, it becomes very difficult to effect change,” explained the 47-year-old.

Amal noted that if “there is more cowardice than courage in the corridors of power – in governments, companies – it is very difficult to improve the system”.

However, she still “believes” that justice must be waged, “it is not something that simply happens on its own”.

“The arc of history doesn’t bend toward justice: individuals have to pull it that way,” said a lawyer.

Meanwhile, actress Keira was also named on Vogue's prestigious list because of her exceptional acting career that has spanned over 30 years.

“It’s quite nice to have lived your life and have lived experiences. And be like, "Well, I’ve been through that and I’ve come out the other side,” pointed out the 40-year-old.

The Pride & Prejudice actress added, “Here we are and it’s all a bit chaotic, but you can go on.”