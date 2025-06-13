Lea Michele recalls memorable Met Gala moment with Cory Monteith

Lea Michele has recalled memorable moment with her late boyfriend, Cory Monteith, 12 years after his death.

The Glee actress revealed that she and her then boyfriend attended Met Gala event during an appearance on Gloves Off with Nicky Campbell on June 12.

“This was my second Met Gala where Cory and I went together which was so exciting that we could both go,” said the 38-year-old.

Lea mentioned, “You know you’re not really allowed to bring anyone to the Met.”

However, the actress described the night as being “so much fun”.

Lea noted that it was “one of those moments that we were like, ‘What are we doing here?’ That we’re these uncool kids… what are we doing here?”

Earlier in May, the actress explained how she grappled with grief following Cory’s tragic demise in July 2013 at 31 due to heroin and alcohol overdose.

Lea shared that her home became a Hollywood bus tour during May 8 episode of the Therapuss podcast.

“I had a tour bus that would go past my house in West Hollywood and you would hear, ‘Lea Michele [is] Rachel Berry on Glee,’ and then I would hear ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade’ playing while I’m sitting in my living room,” stated the actress.

Lea added, “It was the tour of people [who] have died, and after everything happened, this bus would come by.”