Dakota Johnson calls out Hollywood's risk-averse culture

Dakota Johnson has spoken out about the current state of Hollywood, saying that the industry's reliance on remakes and sequels is a "bit of a mess."

In a recent appearance on Hot Ones, Johnson shared her thoughts on why Hollywood has become so risk-averse, pointing to the fact that creative decisions are often made by committee and by people who don't truly understand the art of filmmaking.

"I think it's hard when creative decisions are made by committee and it's hard when creative decisions are made by people who don't even really watch movies or know anything about them, and that tends to be what's occurring a lot," Johnson said.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star also noted that when a film does well, studios tend to want to keep remaking the same things, but "humans don't want that. They want fresh, they want to feel new things, experience new things, see new things, so I don't know, I guess it's all just a bit of a mess right now, isn't it?"

Hollywood has indeed been in an IP (Intellectual Property) frenzy in recent years, focusing on remakes and sequels of successful film and television franchises.

This trend has made it more challenging for original ideas to get traction, as studios and streamers tend to lean away from projects that appear unknown or risky.

The reliance on remakes and sequels has led to a lack of original content in Hollywood. Johnson's comments highlight the need for more innovative and risk-taking storytelling in the industry.