Are Madelyn Cline, Zack Bia dating?

Madelyn Cline and Zack Bia start romance rumours

Madelyn Cline and Zack Bia are sparking fresh romance rumors after being spotted getting cozy during a recent appearance in London. The Outer Banks actress and the DJ were seen sharing some intimate moments at Audemars Piguet’s 150th anniversary celebration on June 11, reigniting speculation about their relationship status.

In a video from the event shared by Paris Match on TikTok the same day, Madelyn stood in front of a metal art piece, dressed in a white V-neck drop-waist gown, while Zack approached her from behind.

Dressed in a black button-down and matching pants, he gently placed both hands on her shoulders and slid them down her arms. Moments later, he wrapped one arm around her waist and leaned in to whisper something into her ear.

Fans immediately took notice, with comments pouring in under the clip.

Source: madelynflorals on Instagram via Paris Match

One user reacted with, “HOW DOES THIS KEEP HAPPENING,” while another added, “AGAIN??? Does he have magic powers?”, as per E! News.

Many are now wondering if the two are giving their former romance another shot.

Madelyn, 27, and Zack, 29, were previously linked from 2021 to 2022, though they never confirmed an official relationship.

Back in 2022, Zack opened up about their dynamic on the BFFs podcast, saying, “As someone like herself who is extremely busy and is going to start traveling—she’s on set five months out of the year—she has such a busy schedule and I think I have such a busy schedule.”

He went on to explain, “It is one of those things where we really enjoy hanging out and enjoy going to dinner. We never officially started dating and probably will never officially stop because we are just hanging out. We are enjoying it and not even thinking about what it is.”

So far, neither Madelyn nor Zack has addressed the current speculation, but their recent interaction is leaving fans curious—and watching closely for what comes next.