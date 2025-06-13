Tori Spelling reacts after son's bold business idea

Tori Spelling reacts after son's bold business ide

Tori Spelling, best known for her role in Beverly Hills 90210 who has played many roles in her career, has recently opened up about the unexpected conversation she had with one of her sons.

The star shared that h r 12-year-old son asked her to sell photos of her feet.

While talking on her misSPELLING podcast, she shared: "So my 12 year old is trying to convince me, not convince me. Fine, he's mentioned it many times that he really thinks that I should go on FeetFinder.

"It's like an OnlyFans for feet. First of all, this kid told me about it. He started pitching this like three years ago, and he's 12. And I'm like, 'What is this? I don't know what it is.'

"People post photos of their feet, and they make money. And there's like niches. You know, people have fetishes. They want pictures of dirty feet They want pictures of weird toes, they want pictures.

"He's like mom, 'You're Tori Spelling,' and he pitches this. 'You're the OG Donna Martin. Imagine how much money you would make. And he knows, if I make money, I make it for them," Tori continued.

However, Tori earlier revealed conversation with her daughter Hattie led to her ending her marriage to Dean.