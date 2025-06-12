Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi on finding it tough to settle in the UK

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have recently been finding it difficult to settle into their new life in England.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that the couple “knew going into this that it wasn’t going to be totally smooth sailing, it was always going to be a challenge”.

Reflecting on their UK move, the source mentioned, “Taking on a big renovation in a foreign country is not easy. But they're both very skilled at renovation.”

“It’s one of their passions,” remarked an insider.

Ellen and Portia left California in 2024 and moved more than 5,000 miles to a new 43-acre property nestled in Cotswolds, outside of London.

After the Cotswolds home was destroyed by floods, the couple had moved to a new mansion which is about 30 minutes from their original property.

The source revealed that the couple “have navigated plenty of hiccups” in the past with other projects.

“So, they weren’t all that thrown off by the stumbling blocks they’ve faced in the UK,” said an insider.

The source explained, “It's been difficult at times because they do miss the comfort of things back in America, but more than anything they’re pleased to be embracing this new start.”

“They’re getting to know the people around them and loving the property and the area,” stated an insider.

The source added, “They take long walks in the woods every day, build roaring fires at night, all that stuff that’s so typical of the English countryside.”

Therefore, an insider noted, “It is proving to be a very good move for their souls and for their marriage.”