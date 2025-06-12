Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni saga: Taylor Swift got subpoenaed, who's next?

Blake Lively legal battle with Justin Baldoni takes major twist

Blake Lively's legal battle with It Ends With Us costar and director has taken a new turn making the plot juicier.

The shocking move has come right after Lively got a major victory as Justin Baldoni's $400 million countersuit against the actress got dismissed.

In the most recent turn of events, Ryan Reynold's wife has subpoenaed Taylor Swift's famed nemesis Scooter Braun who had bought Swift's first six albums for $300 million without her consent.

Deadline reported that the subpoenas will be served to Braun as well as his K-Pop corporation, HYBE Thursday, June 10.

Details and documents regarding Melissa Nathan, the crisis PR manager, along with all the information regarding the work she did for Con Man star will be sought.

For the unversed, before Braun got dragged in the case Eras Tour hitmaker was officially involved in the case which had upset the Cruel Summer crooner.

The unwanted inclusion of the Shake It Off hitmaker has jeopardized the decade-long friendship of Swift and Lively.

Reportedly, the 14-time Grammy winner has cut ties with her estranged friend. She isn't answering her texts, calls and emails.

The global pop icon feels 'betrayed' and 'exploited' by the Age of Adaline star who has even called herself Game of Thrones' Khaleesi and Travis Kelce's girlfriend one of her 'dragons.'