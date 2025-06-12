Candace Cameron Bure reveals why she avoids scary movies in homes

Candace Cameron Bure has recently revealed why she avoids scary movies at home.

The Full House actress noted that her family sometimes made “fun of her” whenever she talks about “spiritual things” happening in her home during a latest episode of The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast.

“In our house as a mom, I feel like you guys make fun of me when I talk about — they make fun of me all the time — but particularly when I’m serious about a spiritual thing happening, and then they’re rolling their eyes at me. Like the portal,” explained the 49-year-old.

Candace opened up that her three children and husband, Valeri Bure, “laugh at me because of the portal. I’m like, ‘You’re opening up a portal’”.

Reflecting on portal, the Finding Normal actress pointed out, “If you’re watching this, or you’re playing this video game, or whatever, that’s a portal that could let stuff inside our home.”

“I don’t even want someone watching a scary movie in our house on the TV, because to me, that’s just a portal,” stated Candace.

Sharing why she felt something demonic about horror movies, the Unsung Hero star mentioned, “I’m in the film industry… I understand how it all works.”

“I know that movie has a crew of 200 people, and they’re lighting it, and they’re adding the sound effects, and it’s makeup, and the camera, people, and actors; however, there’s still something that can be incredibly demonic while they’ve made it,” added Candace.