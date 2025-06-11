Mark Wright reveals his 'perfect' first Father's day plans

Mark and Michelle have occasionally sharing sweet glimpses of baby Palma on social media

Mark Wright has shared his vision of the 'perfect' Father's Day, just three months after welcoming his baby daughter Palma with wife Michelle Keegan.

The former TOWIE star, 38, and the Brassic actress, 37 became parents in March.

In a post for Marks and Spencer ahead of the special day on Sunday, the brand ambassador gave fans a glimpse of what his ideal Father's Day feast would include.

'I have only been a dad for three months, but this is what the perfect Father's Day looks like for me, he told viewers.

'For breakfast, an unreal spread of fresh berries and croissants, pancakes and even waffles. With maple syrup, favourite. Just like being at a five star hotel.

'For lunch imagine being spoilt with abester ever burger. That's exceptional.' When it came to dessert, Mark joked: 'It's my first father;s day and that means I deserve a treat.'

Mark and Michelle have been enjoying their new role as parents, occasionally sharing sweet glimpses of baby Palma on social media.

The couple reportedly chose the name Palma as a nod to their deep connection with Mallorca-their favourite holiday destination and the backdrop for their pregnancy announcement photoshoot.