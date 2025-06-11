Brooklyn Beckham takes extreme measure to cut off family ties

Brooklyn vs Beckhams rift deepens further

Brooklyn Beckham has reached a point of no return in his feud with his family.

The rift became a highly publicized issue after the eldest son along with his wife Nicola Peltz remained absent from David Beckham's 50th birthday.

As the time passed by, matters turned more serious and now the current situation is such that the English model and photographer doesn't want any 'contact' with his parents.

The 26-year-old is also not willing to respond to any of their messages.

The devastating development has come after the news of Inter Miami CF co-owner to be receiving knighthood in future spread in the media.

As per the reports, Victoria Beckham's husband will be awarded a knighthood in the King's Birthday Honours list this week, after which the Spice Girl will be called Lady Beckham.

However, as per sources close to Transformers actress' partner, he was unaware of the honour and found out about it only through the media.

But an insider close to the Beckhams family told Page Six that the lack of communication in this regard is due to the fact that he doesn't want to keep any contact with the family and "he’s not responding to those that try to connect."