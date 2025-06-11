Kate Hudson pays loving tribute to fiancé Danny Fujikawa on his birthday

Kate Hudson showered her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, with love on his 39th birthday, sharing an intimate photo and heartfelt message on Instagram.
The Running Point actress, 46, posted a tender picture of herself hugging Fujikawa from behind, with him wearing a brown blazer and white shirt, and she sporting a black off-the-shoulder top.
"I really dig this human My Gemini Hurricane, may this last year of your thirties be a perfect jumping board for the best decade to come! Love you so [heart emoji] Happy Birthday Dan Man," Hudson captioned the sweet moment.
Fujikawa, the singer and guitarist for Los Angeles-based band Chief, also received birthday love from Hudson's fans in the comments section.
Hudson and Fujikawa met over a decade ago, when Hudson was 23 and expecting her first child, Ryder Russell Robinson. They were introduced through Hudson's best friends, who happen to be Fujikawa's stepsisters.
In a 2017 Instagram post, Hudson shared the story of their first meeting, revealing that Fujikawa took her on a hike that turned into an unexpected first date.
"No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter," she wrote.
Hudson and Fujikawa have a daughter together, Rani, 6. Hudson also has two other children: Ryder, 21, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 13, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.
