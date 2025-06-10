Blake Lively's 'total victory' claim rejected amid ongoing lawsuit drama

Blake Lively celebrates victory after Justin Baldoni's lawsuit gets dismissed

Blake Lively is thrilled to celebrate her 'total victory' after Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit was dismissed by the judge.

Although it appears Lively has emerged victorious, Daily Mail reports that only a portion of the lawsuit was dismissed, and Baldoni's team has been granted leave to file an amended complaint.

This comes hot on the heels of Baldoni's sharp rebuke of the actress’ 'win for women' claim, rejecting her gloating over the victory.

The Orange is the New Black actor’s lawyer Bryan Freedman issued a statement, pointing out the Gossip Girl star’s claims of sexual harassment.

His statement was as follows, “Ms. Lively and her team's predictable declaration of victory is false, so let us be clear about the latest ruling.

“While the Court dismissed the defamation related claims, the Court has invited us to amend four out of the seven claims against Ms. Lively, which will showcase additional evidence and refined allegations.”

For the unversed, the 37-year-old sued her co-producer for sexually harassing her on the set of It Ends With Us. Baldoni fired back with a defamation suit against the popular celebrity couple.