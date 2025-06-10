Miley Cyrus details one of the most difficult years in her music career

Miley Cyrus has recently opened up about one of the hardest phases in her music career.

During an appearance on June 10 episode of the Wondery podcast Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky, the Last Song actress explained how her 2013 fame nearly destroyed her personal life especially her relation with her siblings.

“That was the time where I just got hit so hard and I was so embarrassed,” said the 32-year-old.

The Hannah Montana alum, who has five siblings, mentioned, “There was even a time where my brother and sister didn't want to go to school because of how humiliated they were to be related to me.”

“I remember my brother at one point he was saying, ‘I don't judge you, but you could understand how hard it is for me to go to school, and you be my sister,’” pointed out Flowers crooner.

Miley recalled, “I was a hard sibling to have as a little girl, so I was like ‘All right we're even.’”

“I lost everything during that time in my personal life because of the choices I was making professionally,” stated the songstress.

Miley further said, “If I kept dressing or acting a certain way, my relationships fell apart.”

“No one wanted to date me because they didn't want to be with a woman [whose] sexual expression part was not for them. It was like shared with the world,” stated the songstress.

Therefore, Miley added when she “would try to date, when I was dating, or who I was engaged to at the time, that didn't work out because I was sharing a part of myself that men wanted to be saved for them only”.

Meanwhile, Miley’s latest album Something Beautiful is out now.