Sinners 'deleted scene' creates stir online

Michael Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld's film becomes eighth highest-grossing film of 2025

Ryan Coogler’s directorial Sinners, after taking over the box office by a storm, has once again garnered attention on the internet a month after its release.

The 2025 American supernatural horror movie starring Michael Jordan in the lead role follows the story of twin brothers Smoke and Stack, both played by Jordan, who return to their Mississippi hometown to have a fresh start and discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them.

Ryan’s film earned $350 million globally, becoming the eighth highest-grossing film of the year.

Sinners fans have just found out that there is a deleted scene from the movie featuring Delroy Lindo, played by Delta Slim.

In the split diopter shot, the star can be seen singing a song on a piano following the opening of Michael’s role as identical twins.

The captivating deleted scene has left fans disappointed, who are now questioning why it didn’t make it to the final cut.

The clip has been released online by Fandango, after which a fan commented, “Why on earth would they delete this?”

Meanwhile, another fan wrote, “I would have stayed in that theatre for however long it would have taken to pack in these deleted scenes.”

A third fan expressed, “We had a slip diopter shot and y’all didn’t included it????”

Sinners also featured Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, and Li Jun Li.