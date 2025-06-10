'Outer Banks' star to play Snoop Dogg in rapper's biopic

Snoop Dogg to work as producer on the upcoming film

Snoop Dogg’s life and legacy will now be showcased in the form of biopic film.

The 53-year-old actor, who will also be working as a producer on the exciting venture, has revealed that he has waited for a very long time to put this project together.

Even though, the biopic was confirmed back in 2022, but the work has now officially started on the movie.

Snoop said in statement, "I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind.”

"It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni”, he continued.

Brian Grazer and Sara Ramaker, President of Death Row Pictures will also be working as producer along with the American rapper.

Not just that, the lead actor has also been finalized for the film. According to Deadline, Outer Banks famed Jonathan Daviss is going to play the titular role in the forthcoming project.

The much-anticipated venture is going to explore the rise of Young, Wild & Free hitmaker from California to being the top most famous rapper in the industry.

Dogg’s biopic is also going to feature some of his most popular soundtracks of his career.