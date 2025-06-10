Jamie Foxx emotionally accepts ultimate icon honour at 2025 BET Awards

The 2025 BET Awards paid tribute to Jamie Foxx's illustrious career, honouring him with the Ultimate Icon Award.

Stevie Wonder, a longtime friend and collaborator, introduced Foxx, sharing a heartfelt and humorous anecdote about their first meeting.

"He hit me up because of his win - Academy Award - for Ray. And I said, 'You know Jamie, just because you play a blind man that don't mean that we're besties, okay?'" Wonder quipped.

A series of artists took the stage to celebrate Foxx's contributions to music and entertainment. Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Ludacris performed Foxx's 2005 track Unpredictable, while Tank and Jennifer Hudson delivered a soulful rendition of Ray Charles' 1958 classic Night Time Is the Right Time (To Be with the One You Love).

Hudson also belted out a snippet of Kanye West's 2005 track Gold Digger, which featured Foxx. Doug E. Fresh, Teddy Riley, and T-Pain then covered Foxx's 2008 hit Blame It.

Foxx took the stage, visibly moved, and shared a heartfelt speech. "Man, we used to take this thing for granted — that God is good," he began.

"All the time. I cannot even begin to express the love that I feel from everybody out there."

The Back In Action star became emotional as he discussed his near-fatal stroke in April 2023, saying, "I gotta be honest — when I saw the 'in memoriam' [portion of the awards show], I was like man, that could have been me. But I don't know why I went through what I went through, but I know my second chance I'm not going turn down. I'm not going to turn down."

The actor also expressed his gratitude to his team, family, and the Black community. "When I did my special, it was for the Black people. Black people was the ones that said, 'Man, we got you.' Not to say that white people can't pray either — I know that sounds weird, but y'all know what I'm saying," he said.

He thanked his daughter Corinne for her unwavering support during his health crisis, saying, "You've always taken the backseat to everything. But when you needed to drive it, you drove. And you made sure I was here. And I ain't going to turn down."

Foxx also shared a touching moment with his younger daughter Anelise, who was in the audience.

"My baby with the big hair," he said, "She hides under that hair because she's got something special. You're so beautiful man." Foxx recalled how Anelise snuck into his hospital room and played the guitar, helping to stabilize his vitals .