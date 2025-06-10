Tony Awards 2025: Oprah Winfrey throws shade at Patti LuPone

78th Annual Tony Awards hosted by Cynthia Erivo were held in New York City

Oprah Winfrey didn't let Patti LuPone get away with her controversial remarks – though the latter has already apologized for her comments.

The Broadway star had criticized the nominees Audra McDonald and Kecia Lewis, the fellow theatre stars, for the Best Actress in a Musical category.

The star had to apologize for her statement as she drew flak for it; she was also notably absent from the ceremony.

As the famed talk show got to the stage to announce the winner in the aforementioned category, she said, “This outstanding year in live theater turns to the women whose work sparked lively conversations among theater fans …”

She then took a pause and scanned the room which elicited laughter from the audience.

As if this was not enough, Winfrey continued, “Lotta talking going on,” hinting at lyrics from Beyoncé’s “American Requiem” song from her “Cowboy Carter” album.

The jibe heaped praised from social media and laughter from the audience.

One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Loved it. 70-year-old Oprah gives zero f–ks.”

Another appreciated the aptness of lyrics from Beyonce's song by writing on the platform: "exactly".

For the unversed, the Evita star had called McDonald 'not a friend' and Lewis a 'bitch' in May's interview with New Yorker.