Bethenny Frankel breaks silence on Joy Behar’s shady remarks

Bethenny Frankel, best known for her sharp wit on The Real Housewives of New York City and as a successful businesswoman, recently fired back at The View star, Joy Behar,

Bethenny didn’t hold back when Joy made a jab at her, mocking the star for wearing a bikini and calling out her “fake boobs” during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event in Miami.

Bethenny took to TikTok and slammed with confidence, showing she’s not someone you can easily mess with.

"Joy Behar took a swipe at me on The View. Whoopi [Goldberg] mentioned I was talking about the show, saying that none of us looked the way that we looked two hours prior. It took a lot of work and glam teams. Joy’s response was, ‘I appreciate her candor, but she has fake boobs.’ And these are a lift from, like, 20 years ago," the star said.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star then opened up, admitting that back in high school, her boobs were “saggy and floppy.”

She added, "This is actually a lift, Joy. But the thing that that [fashion] show really illustrated was that women my age and older, women of a certain age, can live their lives freely with happiness and with joy, and that we’re not washed-up, miserable older women."

However, Bethenny then said she feels a bit sorry for the TV star, noting that Joy “doesn’t seem to be living her life with much happiness.”