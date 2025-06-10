Olivia Munn in feud with Ms. Rachel?

Olivia Munn reveals ONE non-negotiable parenting rule she follows

Olivia Munn seems to have 'bad blood' with Ms. Rachel as she doesn't let her kids watch her content.

The 44-year-old revealed to People that she follows a particular parenting rule strictly and that is not to let her kids Malcolm and Mei, whom she shares with her husband John Mulaney, consume the Youtube creator's videos.

"I know kids love [Ms. Rachel], but the thing is, if I can't watch it, I'm not going to spend the rest of my life going crazy," shares Munn.

Rather, Iron Man 2 alum confesses that it is not just Ms. Rachel in particular whom she has a problem with.

It's just that she doesn't like kids' shows, "These kid shows drive me crazy."

She is not every enthusiastic about cartoons too.

Recalling one particular incident, Your Friends & Neighbors actress shared, "Malcolm asked for Blue's Clues [recently], and I don't know who showed him Blue's Clues, but they are on my s--- list now."

Former television host told the outlet, "I said, 'Hell no. Not in my house.' John got him into the Spider-Man cartoons, which is not interesting to me. I put on Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Homecoming and was like, 'If you want to watch the real-life ones, then we can watch that.' It might be a little too old for him, but I can't take the cartoons."

Munn even shared an exception that she has not only made for his eight-year-old but also used it positively to help prepare the elder brother for the arrival and the subsequent care of younger sister (now three).