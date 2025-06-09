Basketball Wives' Brittan Renner, Kevin Gates parted ways

Brittany Renner, Kevin split after 52 days of marriage

Basketball Wives' Brittany Renner and Kevin Gates have parted ways just 52 days after their marriage.

Renner shared the explosive news about their divorce.

The 33-year-old revealed to REAL 92.3 LA during an interview conducted June 7, that I Don't Get Tired rapper and her tied the knot on April 6 and right on May 28, the two split up.

Though she explained that as per the rules and regulations of her religion, there is 90-days waiting period during which the female 'can't entertain anybody romantically'.

The waiting period is meant to see if the female is pregnant because then the man would be responsible; and also, this a window given for reconciliation.

Brittany shared that despite her marriage was short-lived, she has no regrets over it.

She confessed that she had followed her heart which is 'more than anyone can say in this world'.

"I don’t think anybody gets married to not stay married," Renner added, "So, I think my biggest thing for me is just a nice 90 day reset. Focusing on myself and pouring into myself."

She also has faith that whatever is meant to happen is going to happen always, so she doesn't see herself as being in 'a sucky situation'.

For the unversed, Renner shares four-year-old son P.J. Washington III with her ex P.J. Washington.