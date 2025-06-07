Rachel Zoe joins The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15

Rachel Zoe has joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. On Friday, June 6, the 53-year-old fashion icon confirmed that she’s officially joining the season 15 cast of the Bravo hit.

Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote, “Here we go again @bravotv !!! I am officially joining #TheRealHousewivesofBeverlyHills and back with my Bravo family. Let’s do this! #RHOBH.”

In a video accompanying her post, Zoe explained why now feels like the right moment to make her return to TV.

“It’s been a while and you’ve been asking me to come back to television, and I said when the stars align or it makes sense or I have enough to say to share with all of you, and now is the time,” she said.

“Really excited to be with all of you again and I hope you are too, so let’s have some fun! Mwah!”

Bravo also confirmed to PEOPLE that Zoe is officially part of the cast. Her return marks a full-circle moment, especially for fans who first followed her on The Rachel Zoe Project, which aired on Bravo from 2008 to 2013 and showcased her career as a celebrity stylist and fashion designer.

Even after her original series wrapped, Zoe stayed closely connected to the fashion and lifestyle scene. She continued to influence style through her digital platform, The Zoe Report, which launched in 2009 and has remained a go-to for trend lovers ever since.