Olivia Munn shares how son Malcolm ‘healed’ husband John Mulaney

Olivia Munn opens up about how son Malcolm changed John Mulaney’s life

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn welcomed their son Malcolm three years ago and their lives took a 180 degree turn with the baby.

The 44-year-old television host and actress shared that she heard, "The first child will look like whichever parent needed them the most," before Malcolm, 3, was born, which is exactly what happened with Mulaney.

“I really had no idea what kind of a father he would be, what kind of a friend he would be to me ... but the day Malcolm was born, John’s whole world just lit up,” Munn recalled in interview with People Magazine.

“And Malcolm looks just like John. He just changed his whole little life. Not to be too saccharine, but looking at John looking at Malcolm, I could see all that healing happening,” Munn continued.

Since Malcolm’s birth, the media personality revealed, "John put his health as a priority," Munn says. "He started working out with trainers and eating really healthy. And gosh, I mean, the guy has protein powder in the house."

The New Girl actress gushed about the comedian's lifestyle change, detailing, "He talks about intermittent fasting, he's got a sauna and a cold plunge. That little boy came into his life and just swept him off his feet. Now he's doing everything he can to live the healthiest, best life."