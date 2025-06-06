Holly Willoughby stays upbeat after Netflix show gets cancelled

Holly Willoughby is embracing well-deserved downtime and keeping her spirits high after her Netflix series, Celebrity Bear Hunt, was cancelled.

The much-loved TV presenter took to Instagram today, sharing a make-up free selfie during a casual dog walk. In her caption, she joked about the summer rain: 'Raincoat, Hat, Wellies---must be June.'

Despite the recent news about Celebrity Bear Hunt being axed after just one season. Holly appeared relaxed.

The cancellation marks a significant moment in her career-It's the first time in 20 years that she is not fronting a current TV show.

A source told The Sun: 'Everyone involved with Bear Hunt is absolutely gutted-they loved the format, and it actually hit its target from the streaming side.

'But the over-all cost of travels, insurance and, of course, securing big name talent proved too dear-it was completely untenable even they looked a filming closer at home, and making more of a budget show.

'It is no slight on Holly or Bear either and execs are now trying to find another formula for them to showcase their talents.

'Naturally it's a really blow to Holly as it's the latest show to have called, but she's a professional and knows that sometimes this is how it goes.'

Despite the end of the show, Holly's team are not worried as the host has got a number of other exciting projects in the pipeline.