Tom Hiddleston spills beans about Loki's story in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Tom Hiddleston's 'The Life of Chuck' is coming out in theatres on June 6

Marvel star Tom Hiddleston has confirmed his return as Loki in the upcoming Avengers film.

The new MCU movie is going to feature Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Alan Cumming, Hailee Steinfeld and others.

The 44-year-old English actor, who is currently promoting his forthcoming project The Life of Chuck, has also spoken about his Marvel role in Avengers: Doomsday.

Earlier in Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, Hiddleston confirmed that he will be featuring in the Russo brothers directorial.

In a latest interview at the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Thor actor discussed about his role in the film.

When asked if he is happy to be a part of the Avengers team again, Tom replied, without giving any major spoilers, “Yes! I do know some things... I know some things.”

“It's an extraordinary privilege to still be on the team and [that] there [are] more stories to tell, and you know this.”

While talking about his role of Loki, the actor said, “But I feel like the character has grown as I've grown.”

Backed by Disney, the fresh Marvel film is set to release on May 1, 2026.