'Wicked' star Jonathan Bailey drops major spoiler about upcoming sequel

'Wicked: For Good' official trailer has been released

Jonathan Bailey, who starred as Prince Fiyero, has shared exclusive details about the new sequel of the 2024 musical.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked: For Good’s official trailer has been released, which has created a lot of excitement ahead of the film's release.

The Crazy Rich Asian director’s fantasy flick starring Cynthia Erivo and Arian Grande in the lead role, turned out to be one of the blockbuster films last year.

The leading stars even bagged Academy Award nominations for their roles. Meanwhile, Bailey also earned a massive recognition with the project.

Amid the excitement of the forthcoming Wicked sequel, the 37-year-old has unveiled how the two movies will differ from each other.

According to Jonathan, the 2025 movie will bring in some big changes from the original one.

He told GQ, “There really is lots of new stuff.”

“When [Fiyero] leaves with Elphaba and they go to her lair where she’s staying – on stage you just accept that she’s living in a pit of dry ice, but in the film it’s really beautifully realised and thought out by the departments and Cynthia and me", added Bridgerton actor.

Granda and Erivo are all set to reprise their roles as Glinda and Elphaba in the new entry, which is slated to release on November 21, 2025.