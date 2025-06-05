Zayn Malik celebrates major win close to his heart

Zayn Malik's fresh update is hotter than ever

Zayn Malik is celebrating what he calls a much-needed win, not for himself, but for countless children and families.

Drawing from personal experience, the former One Direction star took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 4, to express joy over a meaningful change: free school meals for all children

"I cannot tell you how happy I am to hear that free school meals are going to be brought back for all children on universal credit," the Night Changes hitmaker wrote over a solid black background in all caps.

"I understand this issue first hand as it was a part of my own childhood," the Story of My Life singer continued. "I'm beyond elated to think I have had a small part in bringing awareness to this."

The Grammy-nominated singer believes it's only common sense that all children in a country "claiming to be first world" deserve to be fed so they can thrive in school and improve their circumstances, calling it a basic human right.

The Dusk Till Dawn chart topper extended his gratitude towards everyone who brought and worked hard to prompt this change.

"There are not many things in life that hold this level of importance for the future and our children," Zayn, who shares a four-year-old daughter Khai Malik with ex Gigi Hadid, penned before signing off, saying, "Today is a good day."

The 32-year-old singer’s new social media update came a few days after he excited fans with a bold career move: Introducing his first lifestyle collection, Scoville Season.

Zayn’s new clothing line includes chili-themed aprons, oven mitts, tea towels, T-shirts, crewnecks, and tote bags.