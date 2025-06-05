Romeo Beckham ‘ends’ family rift with shocking decision about Kim Turnbull

Romeo Beckham has attempted to “end” the Beckham family feud by seemingly extending a not-so-subtle olive branch to his estranged brother, Brooklyn Beckham.

Victoria and David Beckham’s secondborn made amends to put the highly publicised family drama to rest by making a shocking decision about his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

Romeo, 22, has reportedly parted ways with Turnbull, who is allegedly at the centre of the family fallout due to her past connection with the eldest Beckham sibling.

Turnbull and Brooklyn, 26, briefly dated before he tied the knot with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, in 2022. "Brooklyn and Kim know each other from the past, and his family knows he's not comfortable around her," an insider told People.

However, Brooklyn's younger brother, Cruz, told a commenter in an Instagram post that "Brooklyn and Kim never dated."

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola were noticeably absent from David Beckham's 50th birthday bash

Nevertheless, Romeo ended his rift-causing romance with the DJ within the last few weeks, nearly six months after becoming Instagram official.

The now-former couple sealed their romance rumours on Romeo’s Instagram Stories in November 2024, as per Daily Mail. Later that month, the soccer player posted their pictures on his social media grid.

It is pertinent to note that the Cloud23 founder and his wife skipped several family occasions during the turmoil, including dad David’s 50th birthday bash in May, reportedly due to Turnbull.

"Brooklyn didn't want to be in the same room as her, and he told his dad that. But David opted to have Kim there over Nicola," an insider spilled to People.

Despite the family tensions, some sources suggest the damage isn't beyond repair and with their strong bond, the Beckham family is also expected to overcome this phase.