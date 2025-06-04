Did Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn react to her masters deal?

Taylor Swift fans think Joe Alwyn quietly congratulated the popstar: here’s why

Joe Alwyn was a major part of Taylor Swift’s life while she fought the battle to get her masters back and fans think he may have sent a sweet nod her way as she won.

The 35-year-old pop superstar broke the news last Friday when she announced that she has bought her original albums back from Shamrock Capital.

Following the celebratory letter from the 14-time-Grammy winner, Swifties theorised that Alwyn gave her a subtle shoutout with a particular picture he posted on his Instagram in March.

The Brutalist star shared a picture of a green four-leaf clover on a heart-shaped dish, which fans think is a reference to the Shamrock Capital which has the same logo.

Although the firm’s logo has three leaves while Alwyn’s clover had three, eagle-eyed fans claimed, “He got so good [at] the art of secret, coded message, because he learned it from her,” on TikTok.

“He’s happy for her that’s all,” another added, and “Well maybe he does wish her well. I’m sure she was a good gf,” chimed in a third.

“ITS SO SUSPICIOUS,” another one exclaimed.

However, some fans added that it might be a far reaching theory because “That’s a four leaf clover not a shamrock, and it was Saint Patrick’s day,” a holiday which is often symbolised by the clover.

This comes after Swift joked about getting “a huge shamrock in the middle of [her] forehead” tattooed in the announcement letter.