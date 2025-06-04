Taylor Swift, Blake Lively strive to 'mend' friendship after trust issues

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are making progress in repairing their friendship after a rough patch, a source tells People magazine.

The two are "working to be on good terms," but their friendship "isn't the same as it was before," the insider says.

According to the source, Swift and Lively "aren’t as close and haven’t been spending as much time together as they did in the past." The strain on their friendship comes amid Lively's ongoing legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

The singer-songwriter was reportedly dragged into the controversy after Baldoni claimed she was present at a meeting at Lively's New York City penthouse. However, Swift and Lively's current situation suggests they're focused on moving forward.

"Taylor is working to trust Blake again but it’s going to take some time," the insider reveals.

The trial for Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni is scheduled for March 2026, with both parties set to face off in court.