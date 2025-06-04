Kristin Cavallari says goo.dbye to younger men

Kristin Cavallari, the former reality TV star who first rose to fame on Laguna Beach and later built a successful business with Uncommon James, recently got real about dating, giving a sneak peek into her personal world.
The 38-year-old star called it quits with 28-year-old TikTok star Mark Estes back in 2024, saying this is the last time she will date someone younger and is ready to focus on finding a partner closer to her own age.
Kristin shared on the Let's Be Honest podcast and said: "I haven’t really been dating at all. But if I were to, and when I do, I will not be going younger. I promise you, that was a one-time thing."
She is about to throw the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game. However, her kids Camden 12, Jaxon 11, and Saylor 9 have been teasing her, saying she might end up dating one of the players.
Replying, Kristin explained: "You know, we’re not going younger again."
Back in May, Kristin opened up and said Brandon Sklenar is the celebrity she likes the most.
