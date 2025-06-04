Kristin Cavallari says goo.dbye to younger men

Kristin Cavallari says goodbye to younger menu

Kristin Cavallari, the former reality TV star who first rose to fame on Laguna Beach and later built a successful business with Uncommon James, recently got real about dating, giving a sneak peek into her personal world.

The 38-year-old star called it quits with 28-year-old TikTok star Mark Estes back in 2024, saying this is the last time she will date someone younger and is ready to focus on finding a partner closer to her own age.

Kristin shared on the Let's Be Honest podcast and said: "I haven’t really been dating at all. But if I were to, and when I do, I will not be going younger. I promise you, that was a one-time thing."

She is about to throw the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game. However, her kids Camden 12, Jaxon 11, and Saylor 9 have been teasing her, saying she might end up dating one of the players.

Replying, Kristin explained: "You know, we’re not going younger again."

Back in May, Kristin opened up and said Brandon Sklenar is the celebrity she likes the most.