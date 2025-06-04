Jodie Turner-Smith sparks drama with Disney villain jab at Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith, former couple who earlier parted their ways after spending beautiful years together, have been embroiled in a heated custody battle over their young daughter and now things are seemingly getting personal.
Dawson's Creek star and British actress and model went their separate ways back in October 2023 after falling for each other back in 2018.
However, they later welcomed their daughter Juno who is now five years old.
After a new twist in the custody fight, Jodie posted cryptic picture of Disney villains who seemed sweet at first but had dark sides.
Sharing the post, the model wrote: "Why don’t you like that person? They seem so nice. You know who else seemed to be nice?"
"Stay safe out there," she added.
The post came after things got messier in Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith custody battle over their daughter.
