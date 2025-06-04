David E. Kelley teases ‘Big Little Lies’ season 3

David E. Kelley on ‘Big Little Lies’ season 3

David E. Kelley, the creator of Big Little Lies, has confirmed that there’s strong interest in bringing the hit HBO series back for a third season.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Gotham TV Awards on Monday, June 2, Kelley shared that “everyone is very committed” to continuing the story that last aired nearly six years ago.

“We're hoping it happens,” Kelley said. “We had a great time doing the first two seasons and we all want to do it again.” He also added, “I'm hopeful it'll happen.”

Although nothing is official yet and none of the original stars — Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, or Zoë Kravitz — are under contract, Kelley says the enthusiasm from the cast is there.

“You need to corral a lot of high-caliber talent and their publicists, but everyone is very committed to it,” he explained.

The writer and producer, who was honoured with the Visionary Tribute for Apple TV+’s Presumed Innocent, said it feels “pretty nice to hear” that the cast is so interested in returning.

He also credited author Liane Moriarty, whose original 2014 novel inspired the series and who has now written a new book that would serve as the foundation for season three.

“I think it's a credit to Liane Moriarty, too, who wrote the original book,” he said. “And she's written another book that season 3 will be based on. It's a pretty good collection of talent.”

Despite the excitement, Kelley emphasized that things are still in the very early stages.

“We haven't really all gotten together to brainstorm yet, but again, it's a great stable of talent. Once we do [get together], I think we have a good shot of figuring it out.”

Talk of a third season first started back in 2023 when Nicole Kidman let it slip that another installment was in the works.

“Listen, this one already went somewhere and said too much and then I get the call, the ‘ring, ring,’ like, ‘Hey, is that happening?’” Reese Witherspoon recalled to Vanity Fair, laughing about how Kidman’s excitement may have jumped the gun.

She added, “Then I’ve got Laura calling me, and Zoë, Shailene. They’re all like, ‘Nic said that we’re making Big Little Lies 3.’”

With the cast’s enthusiasm and a new book ready to guide the story, fans may not have to wait too much longer for another trip to Monterey.