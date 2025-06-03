New James Bond: Fans excitement grows

Daniel Craig last played James Bond in 2021 flick No Time to Die

Who will be the next James Bond? The question is being asked to which Pierce Brosnan has the answer.

Brosnan who himself has played James Bond in four films from Golden Eye (1995) to Die Another Day (2002) has found the right person to play the suave spy.

But the 72-year-old didn’t want to say it.

Initially when asked the repeated question, the Irish actor coyly avoided answering it.

"I have no picks. I shall leave it open to the powers that be," he spoke, adding: "It’s a very exciting moment in the history of James Bond. Now that Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G Wilson] have relinquished the reins of it."

However, the star instantly responded in affirmation when The Hollywood Reporter mentioned his MobLand co-actor Tom Hardy.

"Oh! Tom would be wonderful," he admitted, though adding, "There’s so many great actors out there who could portray this character. I have no idea who, I have no idea. I wish whoever it is great success."

Interestingly, the 47-year-old is already a good candidate in the audience's eyes who have already been considering the actor for the legendary role.

For the unversed, now Amazon MGM Studios heads the Bond franchise as they have fully taken over the creative control and the reins of the project after its previous producers – the Broccoli family – gave up the position.