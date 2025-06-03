Ben Affleck's ex partner sparks concern with drastic new look

Jennifer Garner, Hollywood icon who has a long romance history with a-lister stars like Ben Affleck and Bradley Cooper, recently captured on bike ride looking almost unrecognizable.

The 53-year-old star, who’s talked openly about the ups and downs of parenting while building her Once Upon a Farm brand, was spotted cruising through Brentwood on her electric bike, helmet on and ready to roll.

The Deadpool and Wolverine star was spotted riding her bike in black animal print leggings, sneakers, and a loose tan shirt.

A video online shows her spending hours decorating trees by wrapping them with bright ribbons to make a colorful rainbow.

Sharing the post, the actress wrote: "Pride trees = my favorite time of the year!"

However, Jennifer reportedly been using the bike basket for a very special project.