'Unfiltered' Jennifer Lopez speaks out against beauty critics

Jennifer Lopez wows fans with recent update

Jennifer Lopez addressed the misogynistic notion that she dresses up solely for “attention”.

The American singer, who recently revealed her plans to maintain single life for a longer period, broke her silence regarding the false assumptions.

Taking to her Instagram story on Sunday, June 1, the 55-year-old superstar shared a quote from @womensoull, that read, “Not every woman that keeps up with her physical appearance does it for attention. Some of us just like to look good all the time, for ourselves.”

Additionally, the On The Floor hitmaker gave fans a glimpse of her glamorous single life by posting a carousel of photos on Instagram.

The photo dump showcased highlights from May 2025, including an on-stage performance at the American Music Awards.

She captioned the post, “MAY 2025”.

In the same post, the Can’t Get Enough singer encouraged her 248 million followers to “take time to appreciate”.

Fans quickly rushed to the comments section with heartfelt messages.

One fan wrote, “Whose year is it? It’s JLOS year that’s who’s! Keep smashing it Jenny.”

Another gushed, “You don’t follow trends you set them. You’re always ten steps ahead.”

This comes shortly after the Maid in Manhattan actress revealed her busy summer plans.

Notably, the mother-of-two is gearing up for her second Las Vegas residency, scheduled to begin at the end of this year.

For the unversed, Lopez and her former husband, Ben Affleck, officially parted ways in January 2025 after three years of marriage.