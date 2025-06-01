Todd Chrisley returns to TV with exciting project

Todd Chrisley, best known for his southern charm and bold personality and how he quickly became a household name, is getting back on screen with a show that has everyone buzzing.

Todd revealed that he started rolling the cameras the same night he walked out of the prison doors.

However, they were pardoned by President Trump earlier this week.

Todd's daughter Savannah shared during a press conference: "As soon as we got home, so I think with this new series, you will see the first time he and mom see each other for the first time.”

Before Todd and Julie were pardoned, Savannah and her brothers and sisters were already filming a show about how they’ve been holding things together while their parents were away.

She added, “We obviously, we had been filming, and we had just wrapped filming for all intents and purposes and then we get the call that they had been pardoned, so we picked right back up. And we're excited because I think this new show is going to give, first off, it's gonna give people a look in to the trial and things that we went through and we're gonna set the record straight, put some documents out there.

I know for me personally, now is - I get to be a normal 27-year-old, almost 28. And so my goal, it's like, we were talking last time, it's like I'm traveling to 30 countries by the time I turn 30," the daughter continued.

Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie hit a rough patch back in 2023 when they were sent to prison for tax fraud. Todd got 12 years and Julie was given 7 years of prison.