Joss Stone Gears Up for a powerful UK return

Joss Stone, the British soul singer with a voice that has captivated audiences worldwide, is now gearing up for her long-awaited return to the UK.

The 38-year-old singer, who shares three young kids with her husband Cody DaLuz, spent eight years in the US and now she's planning to return back to her roots.

The 'You Had Me' singer, who is currently expecting a baby, shared with HELLO! magazine: "We'll be back for my eldest, Violet, to start school. Me and my siblings can all help each other and it'll be lovely for the kids.

"When I went away I was 30 and I told my mum: 'I'm not coming back until I have a husband and a kid' - and I'm coming back with four!"

Joss shared that she has cherished every moment of bonding with Bear over the past seven months.

The singer continued, "We brought him home the night before Thanksgiving and he is just so mellow.

I don't know if it's because he is the third, or if it's because of who he is. He's so gorgeous. I love him."

However, Joss Stone earlier revealed that she and her husband sleep in separate rooms, saying: "I sleep with my daughter Violet now."