Travis Kelce makes quiet move after Taylor Swift’s huge career milestone

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce quietly supported the pop star following her impressive milestone.

On Friday, March 30, the 14-time Grammy-winning singer announced via an open letter on her website that she has reclaimed her masters.

In addition, she marked the huge career achievement by posting a set of new pictures featuring the Cruel Summer hitmaker striking several poses with her first six albums.

Notably, the rights to her albums were sold to record exec Scooter Braun in 2019 and one year later to Shamrock Capital, which struck the new deal with Swift, 35.

The Reputation chart-topper captioned her Instagram post: "You belong with me. [Green, yellow, purple, and red heart emoji], " redirecting to the original announcement, “Letter on my site [smiley icon]."

Meanwhile, Swifties, friends, and fellow celebs took to social media to celebrate the Enchanted singer’s massive achievement. Her post was quickly flooded with overwhelming reactions, and among the millions, one subtle move stood out: Kelce’s response.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end only double-tapped her famous girlfriend’s post, unlike Selena Gomez, Jack Antonoff, Flavor Flavv, Katy Perry, and more, who all dedicated at least one post or Instagram Story to Swift.