Demi Lovato admits to one regret from her pre-wedding bash

Demi Lovato had the time of her life at her bachelorette party, but revealed one regret from day one.

Offering a sneak peek at her pre-wedding festivities, the former Disney star shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram grid on Friday, May 30.

"Bach party day/night one [white heart emoji]," she wrote in the caption of the photo dump, regretting, "Not nearly enough pictures were taken [crying emoji]."

The Cool for the Summer songstress posted several close-up shots of herself from the first day of her Las Vegas bachelorette party, during which she donned a white satin long-sleeved mini-shift dress.

Among other photos in the series, one showed her friends who accompanied her on her trip, smiling together at the entrance of a private plane with balloons floating in the air that read, "Lucky in Love."

In addition to some candid group selfies, the American singer, whose full name is Demetria Devonne "Demi" Lovato, included a couple of photos of her friends inside the plane, posing with several cardboard cutouts of her husband Jordan "Jutes" Lutes’ face.

The new pictures from Lovato's pre-wedding bash came nearly a week after Vogue confirmed that the Confident singer tied the knot with Lutes in a romantic ceremony in California on Sunday, May 25.