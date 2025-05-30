Russell Brand trial date set after he pleads not guilty to rape, assault

Russell Brand previously faced separate assault accusations by five other women in 2023

Russell Brand is set to go to trial after pleading not guilty to five serious criminal charges.

The comedian-slash-actor, 49, appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London on Friday morning (May 30), where he formally denied all five counts of rape and sexual assault.

Wearing sunglasses, a grey suit, and an unbuttoned shirt, Brand confirmed his name in court before entering not guilty pleas to one count of rape, one of oral rape, and three counts of sexual assault.

The hearing lasted just 10 minutes as Brand left the court on bail. The trial is set to begin next year on June 3, 2026. It's expected to last up to five weeks.

The charges stem from complaints made by four women, alleging that Brand assaulted them between 1999 and 2005. He was officially charged by the Metropolitan Police on April 4.

The accusations followed a high-profile 2023 investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches, which brought forward separate accusations from five other women.

Brand denied all allegations in a video posted to his social media, stating, “I absolutely refute” the claims.