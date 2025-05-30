Miley Cyrus drops ninth studio album ‘Something Beautiful’

Miley Cyrus has released her ninth studio album Something Beautiful two years after she dropped Endless Summer Vacation.

The new record is widely expected to be one of the biggest release of 2025, following winning the Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for Flowers in 2024.

Earlier this week, the Wrecking Ball crooner shared the album with a crowd of about 100 fans at a listening party in California.

Surprising the fans with debut performances from the new album including, Easy Love, More to Lose and End of the World, along with Flowers and impromptu performance of The Climb.

During the performance she also told her fans about what the album is like, saying, "It is about taking these experiences, even when they’re painful or we want to throw them away because they’re just too much to bear, and wrapping them in beautiful bows and ribbons and appreciating all these gifts and experiences that we can’t understand how they’re going to serve us later in our life."

The Hannah Montana star further said, "My next album is about to be extremely experimental, so have fun with that."

Cyrus is also set to release an accompanying film for the record for one night only on June 12, and the movie will premiere next week at Tribeca.