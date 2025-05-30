Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke shares ‘I do’ with Will Bracey

Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke has finally tied the knot with her longtime partner Will Bracey, in a heartfelt ceremony that celebrated their love and commitment at the Hotel Bel-Air, Los Angeles.
Ally told the magazine that being married felt like the most amazing thing she’s ever experienced.
The couple said their vows at sunset with just their officiant, Judah Smith, 46, by their side. Ally shared with People, "I love being a wife, and I love my husband so much."
"The whole time I had envisioned a big wedding," Ally added.
"We both would’ve loved our fam there and some friends, but I’m forever grateful and glad that we did it that way because it could not have been more intimate and more incredible."
However, the lovers switched things up and went for a smaller wedding instead of the big party they had planned with friends and family.
