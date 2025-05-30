J.K. Simmons returns to big screens in new dark thriller

J.K. Simmons, Oscar-winning actor who is best known for his powerful performances in hits like Whiplash and Spider-Man, has landed a major role in an upcoming crime series from MGM+.

The 70-year-old actor is taking the lead in a new crime drama set in the early 1980s. The story centers on the Irish-American Westies gang in Hell’s Kitchen, who hit it big when the Jacob Javits Convention Center is being built right on their turf.

Though the Five Families of the Italian Mafia had far greater numbers, the Westies’ fierce reputation and sharp tactics earned them enough respect to strike a tense but steady deal to share the profits.

Tension between the bold younger crew and the old-school bosses is threatening to blow everything up and pull the Westies right into the FBI’s growing crackdown on the Italian Mafia.

While sharing the Simmons' casting, Head of MGM+, Michael Wright got candid, "J.K. Simmons is one of the finest actors working today.

"His authenticity and intensity bring an invaluable quality to this complex and exhilarating story, and we can’t wait to see him bring this unforgettable character to life."

Earlier, Simmons earned the 2015 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his unforgettable role as the tough jazz instructor Fletcher in Whiplash.