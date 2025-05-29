Tom Cruise recalls starting the journey of 'Mission: Impossible'

Tom Cruise shares throwback pictures reminiscing the unforgettable memories

Mission: Impossible famed Tom Cruise has left fans emotional with his latest move.

The 62-year-old, in his recent social media post, recalled the good old days and remembered the time when he actually started working on the franchise.

It has been over 30 years since the first film came out and Cruise has summed up the entire trip by calling it an ‘adventure of a lifetime.’

Taking it to Instagram, the Top Gun: Maverick star shared a carousel of pictures reminiscing the emotional journey.

He wrote, “Over 30 years ago, I began the journey of producing my first film, Mission: Impossible. Since then, these eight films have taken me on the adventure of a lifetime.”

“To the incredible directors, actors, artists, and crews across the globe that have helped bring these stories to life, I thank you. It has been a privilege to work alongside you all.”

Most importantly, Tom thanked the viewers for showing immense support and showering unconditional love, and making it the world’s most popular franchises of all time.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has been finally released in theatres bringing back the original cast including Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames along with Cruise to entertain the audience once again.